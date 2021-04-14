PSG knock holders Bayern out of Champions League to reach semis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Paris St Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday (April 13) as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result in a thriller that was on a knife edge until the final whistle.

Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal before the interval but it was not enough to overturn the German side’s 3-2 loss in last week’s first leg as they missed out on a spot in the last four for only the second time in the past 11 seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG side, who struggled at times in Munich, had the clearest chances but lacked efficiency, with Neymar hitting the woodwork twice and Kylian Mbappe’s speed proving tough to handle but with no end product.

PSG kept their composure in a nerve-wrecking finale to book a last-four spot against Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund, who play on Wednesday (April 14), as they aim to reach the final for the second year in a row in their third semi-final appearance.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino chalked up the win to teamwork and said he does not consider his side the favourites to win the Champions League with tough squads still in the running.

via Reuters

