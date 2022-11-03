PSG win 2-1 at Juventus but finish second in group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A second-half goal by defender Nuno Mendes earned Paris St Germain a 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday but they were pipped to top spot in Group H by the slimmest of margins after Benfica hit Maccabi Haifa for six.

Benfica thrashed Maccabi 6-1 in the other group game to ensure the Portuguese and French teams ended level on 14 points, having drawn their two head-to-heads 1-1 and both with a goal difference of nine.

But Benfica finished top courtesy of more away goals scored in all games, with a tally of nine compared to PSG’s six after Joao Mario’s strike deep into stoppage time sent them into the last 16 as group winners.

“We’ve beaten Juventus twice and we were very happy until the 92nd minute,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier told Canal+.

“But if you want to go far in this competition, you have to beat big teams. Let’s wait for the draw and see who we get in the Round of 16.

via Reuters

