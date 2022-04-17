PSV Eindhoven come from behind to win DutchCup final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Reuters) – PSV Eindhoven scored two goals in as many minutes early in the second half to overturn a halftime deficit and win the Dutch Cup with a 2-1 victory over Ajax Amsterdam on Sunday.

Mexico international Erick Gutierrez equalised with a diving header in the 48th minute, stealing in unmarked at the back post to get on the end of a flick-on from a free kick.

Cody Gakpo then claimed the winner two minutes later with a strong run from deep and a powerful shot that caught out Ajax’s veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, who was preferred in the lineup to the departing Andre Onana.

Ajax had gone ahead in the 23rd minute when teenager Ryan Gravenberch drove at goal, played a quick one-two and then curled a shot wide of PSV’s goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.

PSV, who are four points behind Ajax in the Dutch league standings with five rounds to complete, also had an early effort ruled out by VAR while Ajax had two tight offside decisions go against them.

It was PSV’s first cup success in 10 years, denying Ajax a third successive Dutch Cup final win under coach Erik ten Hag, who is the leading candidate to join Manchester United next season.

Reuters

Photo (L-R) Joey Veerman of PSV Eindhoven, Eran Zahavi of PSV Eindhoven, Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven, Ibrahim Sangare of PSV Eindhoven, Mauro Junior of PSV Eindhoven celebrate the 2-1 during the Dutch TOTO KNVB Cup Final match between PSV and AJAX at Stadium de Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 17 April 2022. EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK