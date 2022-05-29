Psychiatric cases in Italy up 30% due to COVID

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Psychiatric cases in Italy have risen by 30% due to COVID while the number of mental health professionals is set to fall by 1,000 over the next two years, 10 Italian psychiatric firms said this week urging the creation of a National Agency for mental health as soon as possible.

Italy is “among the last in Europe” as regards mental health, they said.

The 30% rise in cases had been predominantly for depression and anxiety and young people and students were the majority, they said.

The mental-health companies lamented “zero investments” in mental health in the post-COVID EU-funded National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

The number of psychiatrists will fall by 1,000 by 2025, they said, due to doctors taking early retirement and resigning amid mounting pressure and stress.

Via ANSA