Public Service needs to become meritocratic and efficient again – Ombudsman / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 1 June 2022

Morning Briefing

Public Service needs to become meritocratic and efficient again – Ombudsman

The public service needs to regain the virtues of meritocracy, professionalism, efficiency and loyalty to the government of the day, delivering a service that can ensure continuity in full respect of laws and regulations but able to stand up and attempt to check maladministration and abuse, according to Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud has said. In the yearly Annual Report, Mifsud adds that public officers should deliver a service that is in all instances administratively correct and not politically or otherwise convenient. “These are the traditional standards that permeated the public service and which the country has had the good fortune to enjoy for decades. They are the standards that can guarantee the exercise of a good public administration to which citizens are entitled. Much has been lost and in some respects these virtues have been severely dented. Much needs to be done to regain and restore them to the desirable levels”. (Times of Malta)

Justice Minister says that anti-corruption record better than PN government

Justice minister Jonathan Attard has claimed Malta’s poor record on anti-corruption recommendations by GRECO, had still surpassed the record of previous Nationalist administrations. “The fact that the report has confirmed government has started to carry out the recommendations, is in itself positive,” he told the House on Tuesday evening. The Council of Europe’s ant-corruption watchdog said Malta had so far only accomplished two of 23 recommendations. One of the unfulfilled proposals is for the island to have an anti-corruption strategy. “The last time a report was received under the PN legislature, the conclusions read that not one of the recommendations was carried out,” Attard said during parliamentary question time. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: There were 99 new cases of Covid-19 while 109 people recovered, the health authorities said. No new deaths were recorded.

LOCAL