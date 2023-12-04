Puma and Palermo FC launch special-edition Palermo sneakers, honoring ’80s football culture

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Puma continues the ongoing celebration of the classic Palermo sneaker, this time connecting with partners Palermo FC for a special-edition makeup.

For this special colorway, the Palermo sneaker appears in pink and black team colors, elevated with clinical finishing like Italian-flag lace tips and the Rosanero’s eagle-shaped club emblem stamped on the heel. Hometown hero and Palermo FC striker Alessandra Impellitteri is the face of the new campaign, captured at the home of Palermo FC, the storied Stadio Renzo Barbera.

The timeless low-top Palermo retains its characteristic tag on the upper and a T-toe construction. Remaining faithful to its original design, the sneaker’s pink upper rests on a gum sole.

The new Palermo x Palermo FC collaboration honors the Puma Palermo’s heritage and popularity in the terraces of ‘80s football culture.

Impellitteri joins the likes of Jack Grealish and Dua Lipa who laced up the Puma Palermo for part one and part two of the Forever Palermo campaign earlier this year.

The Puma x Palermo FC Palermo is available starting December 1, 2023, from Puma.com, Puma flagship stores, and selected Puma stockists, while there is much more to come from Puma and the Palermo in 2024.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group