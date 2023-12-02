Puma Honors Women’s World Cup ‘Campeonas’ With Special Edition Boots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Global sports company PUMA has honoured its three Women’s World Cup heroes – Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Cata Coll with custom PUMA football boots following the biggest success in the history of Spain’s national women’s team. Each player was presented with the special celebratory boots ahead of the last international window of the year.

Labelled the ‘Campeonas’ – the feminine word in Spanish for champion, in both name and design, the special edition FUTURE and ULTRA boots take the PUMA silos to a level deserving of winners complete with elevated gold coloring throughout.

The boots also feature beautiful details such as the scores and games played on the players way to victory and a winner’s star to mark the triumph on the outside of the boot, etching the tournament journey onto the boots and into the history books. On the heel of the boot are the respective players names with red accents inspired by the Spanish flag to complete the design.

The boots celebrate the players incredible achievements and hope to inspire the next generation of women’s players, on their journey to become ‘Campeonas’ in their own right.

The special custom boots will not be available to purchase.

