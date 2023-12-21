Puma launches sportswear decorated with Swarovski crystals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Puma has just launched a new chapter in its creative partnership with Swarovski crystals.

An expression of minimalist sportswear, Puma and Swarovski’s new partnership is created with precision-cut Swarovski crystals, which add sparkle to a range of tailored essentials.

Essential silhouettes are adorned with shimmering, eye-catching details, while Puma’s leaping cat logo is also depicted in glamorous fashion, cast in an array of coloured Swarovski crystals.

The collection is highlighted by a matching track top and track pants, as well as a cropped, oversized T-shirt that comes in three colourways.

Select garments come with raw details, including the collection’s headwear and the accompanying Puma Suede, which is artfully distressed to reveal dazzling Swarovski crystals emerging from within.

Allowing the glimmer of Swarovski crystals to lead the collection, the subdued colour palette mixes neutral blacks and whites with pops of regal purple.

