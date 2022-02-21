Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions as independent

Reading Time: 4 minutes

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities on Monday, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

In a lengthy televised address, Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia’s history and said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian lands and that he was confident that the Russian people would support his decision.

Putin announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France, who voiced disappointment, the Kremlin said, and was later shown on state television signing the decree.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of Russian paralympic team ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games via teleconference call, in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK

Moscow’s move could torpedo a last-minute bid for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, and the rouble extended its losses as Putin spoke on the issue, falling 3.3% on the day to 79.83 per dollar.

Putin delivered a long televised address that ended with his announcement, delving into history as far back as the Ottoman empire and as recent as the tensions over NATO’s eastward expansion – a key irritant for Moscow in the present crisis. Read full story

“I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago – to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic,” Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) listens as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (3-L) speaks during a meeting with members of Russia’s Security Council in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. The meeting focused on the issue of recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s republics. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK

He said earlier that “if Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia.”

Putin has for years worked to restore Russia’s influence over nations that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Ukraine holding an important place in his ambitions.

Russia denies any plan to attack its neighbour, but it has threatened unspecified “military-technical” action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that Ukraine will never join NATO.

Recognition of the rebel-held areas could pave the way for Moscow to send military forces into the two separatist regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – openly and argue that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine.

A Russian parliament member and former Donetsk political leader, Alexander Borodai, has said that the separatists would then look to Russia to help them wrest control of the parts of the two regions that are still under the sway of Ukrainian forces.

Putin’s recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions is clear break of international law – UK’s Johnson

The apparent recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin is a breach of international law, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

While Johnson was speaking, Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which broke away from Kyiv’s control in 2014.

“I gather just as I came into this press conference that Vladimir Putin has effectively announced that Russia is recognising the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. This is plainly in breach of international law. It’s a … flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine,” Johnson told a press conference.

“It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements, and I think it’s a very ill omen and a very dark sign.”

Johnson said he will talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensk on Monday and would offer Britain’s support.

When asked whether it was now time to impose sanctions on Russia, Johnson said he would have to wait and see what happened in eastern Ukraine.

“What I have said before about the package of sanctions is that they will be triggered with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion. But plainly what has happened is extremely bad news,” he said.

“It is becoming clear that we’re going to need to start applying as much pressure as we possibly can because it is hard to see how this situation improves.”

Reuters