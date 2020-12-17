Putin says yet to decide if he will run for president again in 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minute
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not yet decided whether or not he would run for president again when his current term in the Kremlin ends in 2024, and that it was too early to talk about it.
Putin presided over sweeping constitutional reforms this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms as president, potentially extending his rule until 2036.
The 68-year-old leader, in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century, had been due to step down when his second consecutive presidential term, his fourth in total, ends in 2024.
“I haven’t decided for myself whether I’ll run or not in the election in 2024,” he told reporters at his televised annual news conference.
17th December 2020
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's king said his country had failed in its handling of COVID-19, in a sharp criticism of a pandemic policy partly blamed for a high death toll among the elderly.
Carl XVI Gustaf, whose son and daughter-in-law tested po...
17th December 2020
17th December 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said on Thursday, sparking a track and trace effort targeting EU leaders and senior officials who met him in recent days.
"The President of the Republic has been dia...
17th December 2020
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries will begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus from Dec. 27, the head of the EU commission said on Thursday, assuming the EU regulator approves a vaccine.
"On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccina...
17th December 2020
MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had yet to be inoculated with a Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 but would do so when possible.
The Russian leader has gone to great lengths not to contract the novel co...
17th December 2020
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Union will take up its option to buy up to 100 million more doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after turning down an opportunity in July for a much bigger deal, according to EU officials and an ...
17th December 2020
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will work flat out for a Brexit trade deal and the two sides are in "tunnel" negotiations but if a deal with the European Union is not possible then the country will be prepared, interior minister Priti ...
17th December 2020
BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.
"In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The...
17th December 2020
The Times of Malta dedicates its editorial to elderly persons, following up on a report which shows that the proportion of pensioners living in poverty in Malta, has increased year on year, reaching 20 per cent of the over 65s in 2019. This proporti...
17th December 2020
GENEVA/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic, a member and diplom...
