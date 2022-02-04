Putin to meet Macron, Biden to meet Scholz

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will discuss Russia’s demands for security guarantees from the West during Macron’s visit to Moscow on Monday, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Russia considers the planned visit important, and Putin will tell Macron how he understands Washington’s initial response to Russia’s demands, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

Continuing the diplomatic effort, German chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to visit Moscow on Feb.15, Peskov said. Meanwhile, no agreement has been reached a proposal from Turkey to host talks between Russian and Ukraine’s president, he said.

Moscow has amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders. It denies that it plans to invade its neighbour but is demanding guarantees from the West that Kyiv will not be allowed to join NATO.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, China and the Group of Seven when they meet in Washington D.C. next week, a German government official said on Friday.

Germany and the United States are in close consultation over developing a possible sanctions list against Russia if it invades Ukraine, and there is also close coordination with France on the issue, the official said.

Scholz is due to meet Biden in Washington D.C. on Monday. The official said Scholz would be in Kyiv and Moscow the week after next.

On Thursday, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that Scholz is expected to be in Moscow on Feb. 15 and in Kiev the day before.

Photo – An Ukrainian serviceman operates with NLAW anti-tank missile system at the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine, close to the border with Poland. EPA-EFE/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO