Qatar leading talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

DOHA/GAZA, Oct 9 (Reuters) – Qatari mediators have held urgent calls with Hamas officials to try to negotiate freedom for Israeli women and children seized by the militant group and held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israel’s prisons, a source told Reuters.

The negotiations, which Qatar has been conducting in coordination with the United States since Saturday night, are “moving positively” said the source, who has been briefed on the talks. But there are no signs of breakthroughs as both sides dig in.

Qatar has been in touch with Hamas officials in Doha and Gaza, the source said, since the Islamist group launched a assault from Gaza, storming into Israeli towns, killing more than 700 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages.

Palestinian terrorists recording a video with a kidnapped Israeli boy they are holding hostage in Gaza, letting young local Palestinian kids abuse him.



To keep the conflicting going, they wan't spread the hatred to the next generation. pic.twitter.com/pTJ4IWTwM2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023

A police officer (L) looks on as a man consoles a woman at a center for missing persons and abductees established near Ben Gurion Airport, Israel, 09 October 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

