Qatar, Saudi Arabia ‘agree to open airspace, land and sea border’ – Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera – Saudi Arabia, Qatar agree to open airspace, land and sea border, Kuwait’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency reported the announcement, saying that Saudi Arabia would open its airspace, land and sea borders starting Monday evening.

In June 2017, the blockading countries – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt – accused Qatar, among other things, of supporting terrorism and being too close to Iran and severed economic and diplomatic ties.

The four countries imposed a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar. Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations and said there was “no legitimate justification” for the severance of relations. Kuwait has been mediating between Qatar and four Arab states.

“This is very significant in the sense that it is paving the way to the announcement,” Al Jazeera’s Jamal al-Shayyal said.

