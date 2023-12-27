Quality Street tops the list for Brit’s festive favourite

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Quality Street has triumphed as the number one brand that Brits can’t imagine Christmas without, according to a recent survey by One Poll. The research unveiled Quality Street’s popularity, with an impressive 44% of Brits selecting it as their top choice of brand that “Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without”. Terry’s Chocolate Orange secured second spot (37%), followed by Celebrations (33%), Roses (32%), and Ferrero (25%).

The research also highlighted the unique appeal of Quality Street, as it emerged as the preferred brand for gifting, with a remarkable 54% of respondents considering it the ideal present.

When asked about the significance of popular food and drink brands during special occasions, Brits emphasised popular brands association with quality (53%), their role as a cherished family tradition (52%), and the nostalgic feelings they evoke (50%).

Regarding the importance of heritage brands adapting to the times, including making changes to be more sustainable, 78% of respondents agreed it was somewhat or very important, emphasising the growing importance for sustainability in the market.

Commenting on the research findings, Jemma Handley, Senior Brand Manager for Quality Street at Nestlé, said: “Brands like Quality Street hold a special place in people’s hearts, they hold a sense of nostalgia. Quality Street, with its 87-year legacy, remains a magical brand that brings debate to Brits’ Christmases. Each sweet holds a special significance, and the tradition of vying for the last Purple One or Strawberry Delight has become a beloved custom for families across the nation.

“I am truly proud to see Quality Street emerge as the top choice among shoppers, both as a cherished gift and an integral part of the Christmas tradition. At Nestlé we are committed to preserving these cherished traditions while also recognising the need to prioritise sustainability.

“We understand that consumers care deeply for the environment and want their beloved brands adapt to the evolving times. We’re so proud that every Quality Street chocolate in our assortment is now in recyclable paper, which our consumers can recycle through household recycling2. As we continue to cherish the traditions that Quality Street represents, let us also aim to make a positive difference together.”

This year marks Quality Street’s second Christmas with its new sustainable packaging, a move that removes almost two billion pieces of packaging material from the supply chain. The brand has successfully transitioned to paper wrap for 9 out of its 11 chocolates, with the Green Triangle or Chocolate Crunch remaining in recyclable foil.

In a recent collaboration, Quality Street joined forces with footballing legend John Barnes to create a rap music video celebrating the brand’s recyclable paper wrappers. Barnes, not only one of the country’s best-loved footballers, but also a rapping icon thanks to his cameo appearance in the 1990 England World Cup song, ‘World in Motion’, adds his unique touch to the festive campaign.

The Christmas-themed music video, titled ‘Street (W)rappers’, pairs a slick production with cues from iconic rap videos. Barnes, in a vintage shell suit with toffee penny ‘medallion’, tells us to ‘keep it simple, keep it sweet, recycle your Quality Street’. We see Christmas-grotto style scenes spliced with Barnes showing off his moves at the ‘club’, complete with Quality Street coloured strobe lights.

The 10 brands of Christmas

Quality Street (44%)

Terry’s Chocolate Orange (37%)

Celebrations (33%)

Roses (32%)

Ferrero (25%)

Lindt (24%)

Pringles (22%)

Coca-Cola (20%)

Dairy Milk (19%)

Mr Kipling (16%)

The 10 gifting brands of Christmas

Quality Street (54%)

Terry’s Chocolate Orange (44%)

Celebrations (42%)

Roses (42%)

Lindt (34%)

Ferrero (27%)

Dairy Milk (26%)

Miniature Heroes (24%)

Maltesers (19%)

Galaxy (18%)

Research conducted in December 2023, with a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults.

