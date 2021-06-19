Queen attends Royal Ascot for the first time since 2019

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen attended the Royal Ascot, the famous Berkshire meet for the first time since 2019.

The 95-year-old monarch had been a regular at the event but did not attend last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

She arrived at the Parade Ring at 2pm on Saturday, prepared to cheer on the four horses running in her colours of purple and gold: Reach For The Moon, Tactical, Light Refrain and King’s Lynn.

Photo: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) and her racing adviser John Warren (L) attend day five of Royal Ascot, in Ascot, Britain, 19 June 2021. Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable horse race meeting and social event running daily from 15 to 19 June 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

