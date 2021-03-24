Queen becomes great grandmother for 10th time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Zara and Mike Tindall have announced the birth of a son, who they have named Lucas Philip Tindall.

A spokeswoman for the Queen’s granddaughter and the former England rugby player said their third child was born on Sunday, weighing 8lbs 4oz.

The baby was born on their bathroom floor after they were unable to make it to hospital in time, Mr Tindall said.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” at the news, Buckingham Palace said.

They “look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow”, a spokesman added.

The child is 22nd in line to the throne.

Mrs Tindall, who is a medal-winning equestrian, is the daughter of Anne, the Princess Royal – the Queen’s only daughter.

Main Photo: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II granddaughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall . EPA-EFE/JONO SEARLE

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...