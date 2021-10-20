Queen cancels Northern Ireland trip and told to rest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland and “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”, Buckingham palace said.

A spokesperson for the palace said: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The Queen’s decision is understood not to be related to coronavirus.