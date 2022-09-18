Queen Elizabeth did not want a ‘boring’ funeral, Prince Andrew pays tribute to ‘mummy, mother and majesty’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Queen Elizabeth II did not want a “boring” funeral, the former archbishop of York has said – as he told people to expect “the best of services”.

Lord Sentamu told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The Queen does not and did not want what you call long, boring services.”

He added: “You’re not going to find boredom, but you’re going to be lifted to glory as you hear the service.

“The hearts and people’s cockles will be warmed and at the same time, there will be a moment of saying this is a funeral service that is glorious in its setting.”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, paid tribute to his mother on Sunday, saying he would treasure forever her love, compassion, care and confidence.

Addressing his statement to “Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty”, reflecting the three roles he said Elizabeth had fulfilled during her 70-year reign, Andrew, the Duke of York, said he would miss her “insights, advice and humour”.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever,” he said.

Reputedly the queen’s favourite son, Andrew has fallen from grace, stripped of the “His Royal Highness” title and removed from royal duties due to a scandal over his friendship with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and a related sex assault allegation.

He has not been charged with any criminal offence and has denied any wrongdoing, but paid to settle a U.S. civil court case.

The 62-year-old prince said he had found his mother’s “knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment”.

“As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, will be honoured by scores of world leaders and royals from around the globe at a state funeral on Monday.

Shops to close for funeral

Supermarkets, fashion stores and cinemas will close their doors on Monday due to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The nation’s biggest retailers will shut for the bank holiday, so workers can pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi are among those closing their stores for the day, although Tesco’s Express convenience stores will open from 5pm.

Sainsbury’s also said convenience stores and petrol stations will open from 5pm, while Marks and Spencer and Primark will shut for the day.

Cinema chains such as Cineworld and Odeon have also announced plans to keep their venues shut.

A number of pub groups have said they will have venues open.

Stonegate said it will open on Monday and plans to show the Queen’s funeral on screens.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread also said it will keep its hotels and restaurants open as usual.

JD Wetherspoon said central London, railway station and airport pubs will open from 8am on Monday, while the majority of its pubs will only open from about 1pm, after the funeral takes place.

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows members of the public attending the Lying-in-State of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first