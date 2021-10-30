Queen Elizabeth told to rest for ‘at least two weeks’ by doctors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Queen Elizabeth II has been advised by her doctors to rest for at least the next two weeks, avoiding official visits and only undertaking light, desk-based duties during this time, Buckingham Palace officials have said.

The 95-year-old Queen will not attend a festival of remembrance scheduled for November 13 but has a “firm intention” to be present at a national service of remembrance for military veterans on November 14.

The news comes after the Queen was told earlier this week that she would have to rest for a few days, something that would result in her not going to Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference.

At that time the palace said, “Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message”.

A palace source said she remained in good spirits and recorded a video address for COP delegates on Friday afternoon.

Further rest for the Queen was “a sensible precaution”, the source added.

The directive to rest comes after the Queen had previously spent a night in London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital for “preliminary investigations”.

She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day.

The matter was not related to COVID-19.

She had previously cancelled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland, on doctor’s orders.

In that case, Buckingham Palace said she had “reluctantly” accepted advice to rest for a few days.

That period of rest followed a hectic few days in which she held audiences with diplomats, had a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders, and attended the races at Ascot.

Her hospital visit came amid general disquiet about her health.

Days earlier, she was seen using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.

Though she had used a cane in 2003, it was after she underwent knee surgery.

The Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, died in April at the age of 99.

The Queen is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. She is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

