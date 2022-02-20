Queen tests positive for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) – Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light dutiesthis week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace said. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

Photo – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II . EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA