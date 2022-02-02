RAF Typhoon jets track ‘unidentified aircraft’ north of Scotland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

RAF jets have been scrambled to track “unidentified aircraft” north of Scotland.

The Typhoon jets were launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The BBC reported that Quick reaction alerts (QRAs) are not uncommon and usually involve RAF crews shadowing Russian military aircraft flown near UK airspace.

The incidents have occurred since the Cold War era.

An RAF spokesman said: “Quick reaction alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a Voyager Tanker from RAF Brize Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete.”

Photo – Two Typhoon jets of the British Royal Air . EPA/Boglarka Bodnar

