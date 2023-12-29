Raffaella Carrà documentary shown on Disney+

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A three-part documentary on late Italian showbiz icon Raffaella Carrà started being shown on Disney+ this week.

The documentary maker, Italian film director Daniele Lucchetti, described it as a “little blockbuster, dedicated to one of our freest icons”.

Lucchetti, best known for The Yes Man, My Brother Is an Only Child, and ‘La nostra vita’, said that entering Carrà’s world is not understandable only by studying culture but by putting together a combination of genetic data, talent, and need.

“You find yourself in front of a phenomenon” he added.

Carrà, who died on 5 July, 2021 at the age of 78, has already been the subject of a hit pop opera musical, Raffa in the Sky, spanning musical genres from Carra’ ‘s sexy hit Tuca tuca to Swan Lake to another iconic hit, Furore, in a mise-en-scene halfway between science fiction and baroque opera.

The singer, actress, dancer and TV host starred with Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan’s Express in 1965 and found cult TV success in Spain and other countries, becoming a gay icon.

Carra’ is also credited with boosting the sexual revolution in Catholic Italy with cheeky songs celebrating touching (Tuca tuca, 1971) and getting women to take the initiative in lovemaking (A fare l’amore comincia tu, 1976), and was slammed by the Vatican for showing her belly button on live TV in 1970.

