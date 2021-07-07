Raffaella Carrà’s funeral to take place Friday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The funeral of Italian TV icon and entertainment legend Raffaella Carrà, who died at the age of 78 on Monday, will take place at midday on Friday at Rome’s Maria in Ara Coeli basilica.



A funeral procession taking in many places in the city where the much-loved singer, actress, dancer and TV presenter worked will take place on Wednesday.



Mourners will be able to pay their respects to her as she lies in state at Rome city hall on Thursday.

Carrà, who starred with Frank Sinatra in Von Ryan’s Express in 1965 and found cult TV success in Spain and other countries, becoming a gay icon, had been ill for some time.



Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said: “With the passing of Raffaella Carrà we lose the Lady of Italian television. A woman of great talent, passion and humanity who accompanies us our whole lives through. Addio Raffaella”.

Photo: Italian singer and television presenter Raffaella Carra. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

