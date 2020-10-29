Ralph Lauren sees more pandemic pain ahead

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Ralph Lauren Corp missed revenue estimates for the second quarter on Thursday, as fewer customers spent on its high-end apparel and accessories during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The luxury apparel retailer said it expects third quarter and full year earnings to continue to be adversely affected by the pandemic that has dulled consumer demand.
Net revenue fell about 30% to $1.19 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 26, missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.21 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company reported a net loss of $39.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with a profit of $182.1 million, or $2.34 per share, a year earlier.
29th October 2020
China's smartphone market continued its steady contraction in the third quarter, with shipments declining 14% year-on-year, research firm Counterpoint reported.
Xiaomi Corp was the only brand to see growth in the quarter, with sales in China up 8...
29th October 2020
Nokia cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday even as the telecom network equipment maker's quarterly underlying profit met expectations in its first earnings under new CEO Pekka Lundmark.
The Finnish firm also announced a new strategy unde...
29th October 2020
U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co has agreed with LVMH to slightly lower the price of its acquisition by the French luxury goods group, ending a bitter legal dispute between the two, the companies said on Thursday.
The new takeover price was set at $...
29th October 2020
From Georgia to Wisconsin to Ohio earlier this year, voters in primary elections were stuck for hours in lines from sharply reduced polling locations. And the surge in absentee ballots due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic overwhelmed electi...
29th October 2020
Unemployment in Germany fell much more than expected in October, data showed on Thursday as the labour market in Europe's largest economy continued its recovery from the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The labour office said the number of...
29th October 2020
Britain's car manufacturing industry had its weakest September in 25 years due to a slump in the number of vehicles exported to the United States, industry figures showed on Thursday.
Factories produced 114,732 cars last month, 5.0% fewer than in...
29th October 2020
Malta Employers Association director general Joseph Farrugia called for an overhaul in the STEM curriculum to make it accessible for more children. Speaking at the National SME Forum on Thursday, Mr Farrugia said that Malta has a resilient economy t...
29th October 2020
The Spanish government could sell its stake in Bankia beyond the deadline set for 2021 in a bid to maximize its value, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.
"There wouldn't be any problem to extend it," she said in a broadcast intervie...
29th October 2020
Singapore expects its local unemployment rate to peak in the second half of this year but remain high in 2021 as the city-state plots a slow recovery from its coronavirus slump.
The jobless rate among citizens and permanent residents hit 4.5% in ...
29th October 2020
Updated 1745- News Portal briefing
The Times of Malta reports that Fr Lino Cardona, 76, is Malta's 60th Covid-19 victim.
MaltaToday reports that Casual elections will be held to fill the parliamentary seat vacated on the 13th District after t...
