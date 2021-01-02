Rare ‘thanks’ from North Korea’s Kim

Reading Time: 2 minutes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked the public for their trust and support “in the difficult times” and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Year’s Day cards sent to his people.

Kim usually gives a televised speech on Jan. 1, but he is widely expected to skip it this year since he will address the country’s first ruling party congress in five years sometime in early January.

“I will work hard to bring earlier the new era in which the ideals and desires of our people will come true,” Kim said in his letter, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

“I offer thanks to the people for having invariably trusted and supported our party even in the difficult times,” he said. “I sincerely wish all the families across the country greater happiness and beloved people, good health.”

North Korea is one of the world’s most cloistered countries, and it’s virtually impossible to independently confirm whether all its 25 million people received Kim’s letter.

KCNA said the letter was handwritten by Kim. The last time the North Korean leader sent such a letter to ordinary citizens was on Jan. 1, 1995, by Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il, according to Seoul’s Unification Ministry.

Main Photo: A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, 10 October 2020. EPA-EFE/KCNA

Read more via AP

