Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Business, Comuniq.EU

Rating agency S&P Global nudges up eurozone economic forecasts

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Credit rating agency S&P Global revised its eurozone economic forecasts on Thursday, trimming the depth of this year’s plunge and nudging up the expected rebound next year.

The firm said it now expected the 19-member bloc of countries to suffer a 7.4% contraction compared to the 7.8% fall it forecast in June. It also upped the 2021 rebound to 6.1% versus its previous projection of 5.5%.

“After experiencing the worst recession since World War II, the eurozone economic recovery from the lockdowns has been surprisingly fast,” S&P said. 

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: