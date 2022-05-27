Real have more experience but no favourite in final, says Modric

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Real Madrid are confident going into the Champions League final against Liverpool and will count on their big-game experience but there is no firm favourite in Paris, according to midfielder Luka Modric.

Real are playing in their fifth Champions League final since 2014. Having won their last seven since 1998, the Spanish side are chasing a record-extending 14th crown in a rematch of the 2018 final in which they defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Kyiv.

“We have certain experience in this competition. Some of the players have played four times in the final of the Champions League. Now we are lucky to be in the fifth one. We need to try to be normal like all season,” Modric told BT Sport.

“There is no favourite in the final. Liverpool is a great team, they are having a great season, they won two cups, they fought for the league until the end… There is no favourite but we have a lot of confidence.”

Real won three consecutive finals between 2016-2018 under Zinedine Zidane.

via Reuters