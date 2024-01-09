Real Political Will Is Needed For A Better Valletta

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A report with a list of actions for a holistic strategy on the future of Valletta as a better entertainment and tourist destination is meant to be drawn up by the MHRA and will be presented to the Government once the MTA contributes its promised support, The Corporate Times has learnt.

“Valletta remains Malta’s top tourist attraction; however, professing our love for Valletta and acknowledging its significance will remain mere rhetoric if the authorities, who could be the agents for change, continue to undermine its esteemed status with their lack of action,” says one owner of a prominent boutique hotel in the heart of the city.

Internal customer reports drafted by several boutique hotels in Valletta and seen by The Corporate Times show how practically 95% of patrons’ complaints concerned the loud music from entertainment venues.

“One needs to bear in mind that many of the places with live music do not have a permit for tables and chairs. It seems some of the owners of these establishments are untouchables,” comments another hotelier pointing out that loud music is only one of the many issues that require urgent attention.

“Besides Valletta’s tourism potential, the problem with this state of affairs is also hurting the city’s liveability and this is why we wholeheartedly empathise with Valletta’s residents and join in their plight for a proper strategy for Valletta.”

“Change can only come from the top and there needs to be the political will to make a few but much-needed crucial decisions. However, this political will seems to be dictated by the commercial interests of a few and this short-sightedness will eventually be Valletta’s downfall,” added the hoteliers.

