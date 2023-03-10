Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again

Reading Time: 2 minutes

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) – Tropical Storm Freddy is due to hit the coast of Southern Africa again on Saturday after killing at least 21 people in Mozambique and Madagascar when it first made landfall last month.

The storm is on track to break the record of longest-lasting tropical cyclone, according to the World Meteorological Organization, which said the current record is held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994.

Mozambique is bracing for the return of #CycloneFreddy this weekend.



🚨Since February, over 160,000 people have been impacted by #Freddy in Mozambique alone. @wfp_mozambique is on the ground as the storm system threatens the country again. pic.twitter.com/uoZNYP1utn — World Food Programme (@WFP) March 10, 2023

More than 166,000 people were affected when the cyclone swept through southern Mozambique two weeks ago, washing away roads and flooding houses and schools, according to the country’s national disaster management agency.

As many as 565,000 people are at risk this time around in Zambezia, Tete, Sofala and Nampula provinces, with Zambezia expected to be the hardest hit, the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said, citing Mozambique’s disaster agency.

After making landfall overnight or Saturday morning the storm should weaken as it moves inland, but it will still cause heavy rains in the interior of Mozambique as well as southern Malawi, said French weather forecaster Meteo France, which has a cyclone-monitoring station on the island of La Reunion.

NEW WORLD RECORD? After traversing nearly 6000 miles and lasting a whopping 32 days, tropical cyclone #Freddy continues its slow march west (again). This storm will need to be monitored for impacts south of #Mozambique too. 👀#SouthAfrica 👀@cnnafrica @cnni pic.twitter.com/8LxMTQn8RL — Derek Van Dam (@VanDamCNN) March 9, 2023

Freddy has already set the record for highest accumulated cyclone energy, a measure of the storm’s strength over time, of any southern hemisphere storm in history, according to the U.S. National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said it is likely to set up an investigation after the cyclone has dissipated to determine whether it broke the record for longest duration.

“World record or not, Freddy will remain in any case an exceptional phenomenon for the history of the South-West Indian Ocean on many aspects: longevity, distance covered, remarkable maximum intensity, accumulated cyclone energy amount, (and) impact on inhabited lands,” said Sebastien Langlade, a cyclone forecaster at the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre in La Reunion, in a statement from the WMO.

Locals are evacuated from flooded areas in Maputo, Mozambique, due to Storm Freddy. EPA-EFE/LUIS FONSECA

