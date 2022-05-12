Work to begin on three new flyovers / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 12 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 1300

Work to begin on three new flyovers: Major road inconveniences will soon hit Maltese motorists with work on new flyovers in Msida, Qormi and Mrieħel. Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said a number of significant and “difficult” road projects are planned for this legislative session during an interview on PBS, with the Times of Malta today confirming the specific projects. “We’re about to launch four or five contentious initiatives,” Farrugia had remarked. Another road-widening project is also set to be carried out in Pembroke near the popular Wembley Service Station.

FKNK CEO suspends himself after alleged attack on official: After an alleged attack on the director of the Wild Birds Regulation Unit, Richard Lia, during an altercation on Wednesday, the chief executive of the Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK) Lino Farrugia has been suspended from the ORNIS Committee. “One hopes that the matter is handled fairly and that no one tries to profit from this occurrence,” the FKNK wrote on Facebook.

Covid-19 Update: 100 new cases were reported on Thursday, while 161 recovered. Active cases stand at 2,515. Meanwhile health authorities have in the past hours announced that the wearing of masks will no longer be required during flights. It was also revealed that the Public Health Response Team, which was responsible for contact tracing and case management during the virus pandemic, has been disbanded.

Morning Briefing

Record cocaine haul at Freeport

A record-breaking 1.5 tonnes of cocaine was discovered in a container transporting bananas from Colombia to Slovenia by Maltese customs agents. The drugs have a street value of €300 million, and the container was halted at Malta Freeport. During a day-long operation, the crew stationed at the Freeport scanning facility recovered 50 bags carrying 1,494 blocks of cocaine weighing 1kg apiece, according to the Customs Department.

Worker saved after falling down 18m hole

After falling down a narrow 18-metre hole, a worker was rescued by the Civil Protection Department on Wednesday evening in a delicate operation.

At around 6 p.m., the accident occurred on the site of the former Hotel Verdala in Rabat, which is now a construction zone.

Covid-19 Update: 108 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded. The number of active cases has gone down to 2,576 after 191 people recovered. No new deaths were recorded.