Record Covid cases in Ireland, as expert says surge likely next week

The Irish Department of Health has been notified of 26,122 new cases of Covid-19, the highest daily number since the pandemic began.

The previous highest was 23,817 on 6 January.

There are 917 people in hospital, down 19 since yesterday, of whom 83 are in ICU, down one.

In Northern Ireland, five patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died and another 3,458 positive cases of the virus have been notified by its Department of Health.

It comes as a leading health expert said the surge in the Omicron wave of infection is likely to be next week.

Dr Mary Favier, who is Covid-19 Adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners, encouraged parents and guardians of five to 11-year-old children to make sure they get vaccinated.

Dr Favier said there are some grounds for optimism. While there are many positive cases they are not resulting in significant illness, she commented.

However, Dr Favier, cautioned people against letting their guard down, warning that this could lead to a further surge.

She also expressed some concern that Covid cases are rising in the older age groups, compared to these last few weeks when it was largely young people aged between 19 and 24 being infected.

Photo – An elderly couple walk on O’Connell Street in Dublin City centre, Ireland. EC Audiovisual Service