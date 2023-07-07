Red Bull say they are ahead of schedule on 2026 engines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Formula One champions Red Bull are finding potential problems with the sport’s 2026 engine because they are ahead of schedule in building their own, according to team boss Christian Horner.

The Briton and double world champion Max Verstappen have both voiced concerns about the characteristics of the new power unit, prompting some speculation that they may be behind on development.

The new unit has a 50-50 ratio of internal combustion engine to electric and Horner has warned that the quickest way around a lap will be for drivers to downshift on the straights to recharge the batteries.

Red Bull, who will be partnered by Ford from 2026 after a complete split from Honda, have recruited engine experts from rivals Mercedes and elsewhere and built a powertrains plant as part of an expanding 50-acre ‘campus’ in Milton Keynes.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff asked in Austria last weekend what Horner’s ‘real motivation’ might be in criticising the 2026 rules and suggested maybe his rival was ‘frightened’ of being uncompetitive.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group