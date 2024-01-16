Red Sea attacks raise costs for coffee roasters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen on ships in the Red Sea have led to soaring costs for European coffee roasters, though these are unlikely to be passed onto consumers soon, coffee traders and industry analysts said.

Container freight rates have jumped by some 150% on the Asia-Europe route and many bean deliveries to Europe from top robusta producers such as Vietnam and Indonesia have been delayed by up to three weeks as ships take a detour through the Cape of Good Hope.

The situation is leading roasters to seek substitute beans from places including Brazil and Uganda. Brokers say they have, as a result, seen a jump in regional prices there, which again means higher costs for roasters.

Still, traders and industry analysts said they did not expect roasters to pass these costs through to consumers in the near term because of intense price competition in supermarkets.

Many global firms are seeking alternatives to shipping through the Red Sea, which is linked to the Mediterranean by the Suez Canal, creating the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. About 12% of world shipping traffic transits the canal.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group