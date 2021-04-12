Regeneron’s COVID-19 cocktail helps prevent symptomatic disease – study

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail helped cut the risk of symptomatic infections by 81% among people in households where another member had become ill, according to a statement on Monday from its manufacturing partner, Roche.

“The subcutaneous administration of casirivimab and imdevimab reduced the risk of symptomatic infections by 81% in those who were not infected when they entered the trial,” Roche said.

“In addition, individuals treated with casirivimab and imdevimab who still experienced a symptomatic infection resolved their symptoms on average within one week, compared to three weeks with placebo,” the company said.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

