Relegation-threatened Sampdoria sack coach D’Aversa

Sampdoria have sacked coach Roberto D’Aversa, the Italian club announced on Monday, after a run of three consecutive defeats left them at risk of relegation from Serie A.

D’Aversa signed a deal until 2023 before the start of this season, but Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Torino proved to be the final straw.

It left the club 15th and four points above the relegation zone.

“Sampdoria announces that Roberto D’Aversa has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team,” read a club statement.

“The club would like to thank him and his backroom team for the professionalism shown during their time at Sampdoria.”

Italian media reported that former manager Marco Giampaolo was expected to return to succeed D’Aversa.

via Reuters

Image Credit: TuttiFooty – Twitter