Remains of missing Kurdish-Iranian baby found in Norway identified

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Norway have said the body of a baby found on the country’s coast is that of a missing 15-month old who died in the English Channel last year.

The child, named Artin, died along with four family members when the boat they were travelling in sank in October.

The Kurdish-Iranian family had been attempting to reach the UK from France.

Relatives of the family have spoken of their grief and confusion as they waited to hear what had happened to Artin.

In a statement on Monday, police in Norway said the body was found on the country’s south-western shore near Karmoy on New Year’s Day.

A DNA profile was then obtained and the family were notified that it was Artin.

But now the child’s remains will be flown back to Iran to be buried.

Read more via BBC