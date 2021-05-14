Reading Time: < 1 minute

Users yet to accept new terms and conditions for the messaging platform WhatsApp will now receive “persistent” reminders ahead of the 15 May deadline.

The changes relate primarily to the way businesses interact with customers.

Since they were announced, in January, there has been concern about the prospect of increased data sharing with WhatsApp’s parent company, Facebook, but this will not be changing.

And most of the app’s two billion users had already accepted, the company said.

Those who do not will start to lose functionality – beginning with being unable to see chat lists and ending with not receiving video calls and messages – but no accounts will be deleted.

Photo: EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

