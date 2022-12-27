Remote working in Malta reaches 30% / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 27 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

L-Istrina collects €5 million in charity

More than €5 million have been raised in this year’s L-Istrina, the annual 12-hour telethon that this year saw the return of public presence after a two-year pandemic gap. The figure is about two million less than the 7 million collected in 2018. Last year the telethon attracted some 5.8 million euro in donations.

Remote working in Malta reaches 30%

The number of people in Malta who work from home grew by 20% in 2021 when compared to 2019, a Eurofound survey has found. Pre-pandemic, only 10% did so, but a year later this figure shot up to 26% and in 2021 it continued to rise to 30%. The new findings show that 41.7 million employees teleworked across the EU in 2021, confirming the doubling of employees teleworking since 2019. In 2021, two out of 10 European employees were teleworking – a figure that most likely would not have been reached before 2027 had the pandemic not occurred. (Newsbook)

424 abortion pills requested by Maltese in 2022

424 abortion pills were sent to Malta this year, setting a new record, the pro-choice organisation Doctors for Choice claimed on Monday. Making the case for the proposed reforms to abortion law, the organisation said 356 pills were sent in 2021. “As an abortion rights organisation based in Malta, we consider the increase in abortion pill packs sent to Malta by reputable online telemedicine providers to be a positive thing,” Doctors for Choice said in a statement. (Times of Malta)

Bulgarian extradited after rape sentence

A 47-year-old man from Bulgaria was extradited back to his home country to serve a two-year rape sentence. Police had arrested the man in Żabbar on 20 November on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Bulgarian authorities. Police arrested him after weeks of investigations that led them to establish that the man was living in Malta. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first