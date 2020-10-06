Renew Europe MEPs react to Eurogroup’s male-only list of candidates to ECB Board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Renew Europe deplores the decision made by the Eurogroup to present, once again, a male-only shortlist of candidates for the position of new member of the ECB’s executive board and then appoint from it a man to fill Yves Mersch vacant position.

Luis Garicano MEP, Vice-president of Renew Europe and Coordinator for Renew Europe on the ECON Committee said:

“There are only two women out of the twenty-seven members of the ECB Board. By failing to nominate a female candidate, the Eurogroup has missed a historic opportunity to reverse the gender gap in top finance jobs.

The position of Renew Europe has been clear from the beginning: we need to introduce effective tools to redress gender imbalance in EU’s top financial institutions.

More specifically, we recently issued guidelines in which we requested Member States to propose a gender-balanced shortlist of, at least, two names for every high profile appointment requiring approval from the ECON committee. In parallel one of the main goal of the FEMM committee is to defend the promotion of equality and equal opportunities for women.

The European Parliament should not be the only institution calling for solutions. We are continuously surprised to see that Council and Member States do not think this is a fight worth taking.”

