UPDATED: Reports EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls

The European Union’s executive arm is preparing a legal case against AstraZeneca to ensure it delivers the COVID-19 jabs contracted for the second quarter, two diplomats and an official told Reuters on Thursday.

“The Commission did refer to the intention to launch legal action,” an EU diplomat said in referring to a Wednesday meeting among the 27 national envoys to EU hub Brussels.

The EU official, who is involved in talks with vaccine makers, said: “EU states have to decide if they participate. It is about fulfillment of deliveries by the end of the second quarter.”

Politico had a similar report late Wednesday, citing five unnamed European Union diplomats.

At a meeting of ambassadors on Wednesday, majority of the EU countries said they would support suing the company over complaints it failed to deliver pledged doses to the bloc, the report added.

The point for the legal proceedings is to make it mandatory for AstraZeneca to provide the doses set out in its EU contract, the report stated, citing one unnamed diplomat.

Photo: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

