UPDATED: Another attack in France thwarted

French police shot dead a man in Montfavet, near the city of Avignon in southern France, after he had earlier threatened passersby with a handgun, police said, confirming media reports.

The reported attack comes just after an attacker beheaded a woman and killed two others in the French city of Nice.

The attacks come asthe country is still reeling from the beheading of a middle school teacher, Samuel Paty, earlier this month in Paris by a man of Chechen origin.

Via Reuters/ Liberation/Europe 1

