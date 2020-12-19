Reports of strong earthquake between Messina and Reggio Calabria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There are reports of a powerful earthquake on Saturday morning in Italy between Messina and Reggio Calabria .

The tremor took place at 11:57 am this morning.

The quake was felt by hundreds of thousands of people in very densely populated area.

Initial reports indicate that the magnitude was of 4.3 and at 18 km depth.

According to the first reports, the epicentre was in Aspromonte where the shock was felt in a more significant way, between Sinopoli and Sant’Eufemia d’Aspromonte where people in the area left their homes out of fear.

Via Meteoweb/INGV/ UoM Sesmic Monitor

