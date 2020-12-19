Reports of strong earthquake between Messina and Reggio Calabria

Reading Time: < 1 minute
There are reports of a powerful earthquake on Saturday morning in Italy between Messina and Reggio Calabria .
The tremor took place at 11:57 am this morning.
The quake was felt by hundreds of thousands of people in very densely populated area.
Initial reports indicate that the magnitude was of 4.3 and at 18 km depth.
According to the first reports, the epicentre was in Aspromonte where the shock was felt in a more significant way, between Sinopoli and Sant’Eufemia d’Aspromonte where people in the area left their homes out of fear.
Meteoweb/ INGV/ UoM Sesmic Monitor
19th December 2020
Canada and Britain are on the verge of a deal to ensure that free trade between the two, post-Brexit, can continue until the Canadian Parliament approves a new bilateral agreement, according to four well-placed sources.
The two sides are discussi...
19th December 2020
Airports around the world are being advised to step up security efforts to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments amid police warnings of potential targeting from criminal networks.
The recommendation from a global airports body comes as pharmaceutic...
19th December 2020
Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday, calling it the world's first such approval under a standard procedure.
Two months after receiving the application,...
19th December 2020
Russia is close to completing clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine for domestic animals and mink and expects to begin the regulatory approval process in February, according to Russia’s agricultural safety watchdog.
The Federal Centre for Animal...
19th December 2020
Update 1315 - Covid-19 Cases Update
Four persons died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data released by Malta's Ministry of Health. The daily bulletin indicated that Malta has also retained its relatively low number of new cases, w...
19th December 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron's condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.
"The medical condition of the president is stable compared...
19th December 2020
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was slapped with a $3,500 fine on Friday after posing for a selfie on the beach with a bystander without wearing a mask as required during the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities said.
Chile has strict rule...
19th December 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a highly negative impact on the living and working conditions of refugees and migrants reveals a new WHO study, launched on International Migrants Day.More than 30,000 refugees and migrants from different regions around...
19th December 2020
A view of the Christmas tree at the Manger Square while its empty from visitors, next to the Church of Nativity, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Bethlehem is one of the Palestinian cities under total lockdown, which led to the Church of Nati...
19th December 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's speech on March 18 calling on people in Germany to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously has been selected as the "Speech of the Year" for 2020 by a panel of rhetoric experts.
A panel from Tübingen University s...
