Reports that Japan to waive landing fees to prop up airlines

Japan’s government will waive airport landing fees worth up to 12.5 billion yen ($120 million) to ease the financial burden on airline operators, two sources familiar with the matter said, as they reel from a drop in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government will waive about 50% of landing fees from August through next March, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is not public. They added that the announcement was likely to come as early as Friday.

The measure will apply to 14 government-operated airports, the sources said.

The transport ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 105.2300 yen)

