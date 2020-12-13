Reports UK PM Johnson, EU’s von der Leyen expected to speak at around lunchtime

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to speak to each other at around lunchtime on Sunday on their post-Brexit trade negotiations, media reported.

The two leaders gave their negotiators until Sunday to try to find a way to break the deadlock in talks, but it is as yet unclear whether there will be a final decision on a deal or no deal, or whether they will decide to talk further.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Sunday that some degree of creativity between British and European Union negotiators can deliver agreement on the ‘level playing field’, one of the major sticking points in their post-Brexit trade talks.

“The level playing field area is one that has bedeviled the talks from the outset. In my view, with some degree of creativity, a resolution can be found in that area,” Martin told BBC television.

Martin said he fervently hoped the talks would go on beyond Sunday in search of a deal and that a failure to reach an accord would be an “appalling failure of statecraft” on both sides.

Main Photo: British and European flags ahead of Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on post Brexit trade deal talks, in Brussels, Belgium, 09 December 2020. . EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

Like this: Like Loading...