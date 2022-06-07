Reshuffled France held by Croatia in Nations League

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A reshuffled France drew 1-1 away to Croatia in their second Nations League game on Monday, four days after an opening defeat by Denmark.

The defending champions went ahead through Adrien Rabiot’s goal early in the second half but Andrej Kramaric’s late penalty gave the hosts a deserved draw.

World champions France, who slumped to a 2-1 home loss to Denmark in their opening match, were without Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema at the start as coach Didier Deschamps made 10 changes to Friday’s team.

Deschamps was back on the bench after he missed Friday’s game against Denmark following the death of his father.

“We did good things considering all the changes. We were ahead and could have scored more but it’s a pity we gifted them the equaliser,” said Deschamps, who insisted France’s goal was to gear up for the World Cup.

“It was however a coherent performance. They barely threatened in the second half.

“The result is not satisfying and even if it’s a competitive game our goal is to prepare for (the World Cup at) the end of the year.”

They looked on course for victory when Adrien Rabiot’s cool finish from Wissam Ben Yedder’s ball gave them the lead.

But Andrej Kramaric scored a fine penalty after the video assistant referee awarded him a spot-kick following a foul by Jonathan Clauss.

Denmark now top the group on six points after winning 2-1 in Austria.

via Reuters