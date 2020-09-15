Return to school is return to hope – Italian President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

“The school is the mirror of our society, and reflects its difficulties and expectations. This is why, as schools re-open throughout these days, and students and teachers get back to the classrooms, these are days full of hope”. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, said this while officially declaring the scholastic year open during a visit at a school in Vo’ Euganeo, in Veneto.

This town was chosen for its particular significance being one of the first early hotspots of the virus in Italy.

The Head of State remarked that the inauguration of the scholastic year reflects a restart for all society: “This is a critical juncture. Our kids can feel it, adults and institutions understand this”.

The reopening of Italy’s schools had been described as a priority for the government of premier Giuseppe Conte who acknowledged on Facebook that there will be “difficulties, above all at the start,” while thanking teachers and families for their “many sacrifices.”

Italy’s education minister Lucia Azzolina told state broadcaster RAI that the government’s “prevention strategy will function if everyone plays their part with responsibility,” adding the famous lockdown slogan “Andrà tutto bene” – Everything will be all right.

