Revolut accused of not paying out bonuses to employees

Popular digital bank Revolut has found itself in the limelight for the wrong reasons after failing to pay bonsues to its compliance employees, sparking a row which resulted in a rise in in frozen customer accounts.

The Financial Times revealed that the company is now facing legal action after one former employee accused it of unlawfully

forcing her to quit after she spoke up about the situation.

Revolut, which in five years of existence has already accumulated a market value of $5.5bn, has been working to improve its reputation after critics perceived an aggressive and unprofessional culture during its early years.

The FT spoke to a number of employees in the Polish office, who insisted that despite promises of monthly bonuses, such money was never pocketed by the staff. Consequently, some members of staff launched what the financial paper termed as a language strike, limiting language-related work, such as translation of tax records, what forced some accounts to be frozen.

