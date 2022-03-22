Riyadh gets U.S. military help as Washington seeks better ties

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The United States has stepped up its military support for Saudi Arabia over the past few months following missile strikes on the kingdom by the Yemeni Houthi group, Western diplomats said, an indication that Washington is trying to mend its strained ties with traditional Gulf allies.

The desire for improved relations has been made more pressing by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month, which has led to economic sanctions on Moscow by Washington, the European Union and others. The United States and other Western countries have been trying to persuade Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, to pump more oil to offset potential losses in Russian supplies.

Even before the invasion on Feb. 24, U.S. officials had been beating a path to Riyadh as Russia built up its troops on the border. The initial response from the Saudis had been cool.

Prior to that, their traditionally strong alliance had hit a bad patch, due in part to the Saudi role in the war in Yemen and by the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul by Saudi agents in 2018.

The Arab coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 to fight Yemen’s Houthis, which had seized the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country. For much of the conflict – also seen as a proxy war between regional rivals Riyadh and Tehran – the United States provided intelligence, training and technical support on weapons systems to the coalition, along with refueling war planes carrying out air strikes.

But as the civilian toll from the strikes grew and a humanitarian crisis gripped Yemen, the conflict became a point of tension between Saudi Arabia and the United States under President Joe Biden.

Soon after taking office in 2020, Biden halted support for coalition offensive operations, initiated a review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and tasked a special envoy to press Riyadh to lift a coalition blockade on Houthi-held areas to secure a truce with the movement. Biden has also refused to deal directly with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Saudi’s de facto ruler.

Since then, there have been a series of difficult US-Saudi meetings in the Gulf state, including between US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan and Prince Mohammed last September. Another top US adviser Brett McGurk was in Riyadh last week to discuss oil supplies and Yemen.

But faced with new geo-political realities, Washington has approved missiles and an anti-ballistic defense system sales to Saudi Arabia, including 280 air-to-air missiles valued at up to $650 million, the Pentagon said in November.

Two sources familiar with the matter said Washington had sent Patriot missiles and other equipment over the last three months to the kingdom.

A US State Department spokesperson said the United States has been working with Saudi Arabia and its neighbors over the past months to help them strengthen their defenses, through foreign military and direct commercial sales and third party transfers which allow neighboring countries to transfer US-made weapons as needed.

“With US support, Saudi Arabia currently intercepts approximately 90 percent of these aerial (Houthi) attacks, but we need to aim for 100 percent,” the spokesperson said.

The Saudi government and the Arab coalition have not responded to Reuters’ questions on US arms shipments.

via Reuters