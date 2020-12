Reading Time: < 1 minute

Robert Lewandowski has been crowned the winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2020 award.

The Bayern Munich striker was rewarded for his remarkable achievements between 20 July 2019 and 7 October 2020 with the top individual prize available for a male footballer this year.

In the absence of France Football’s iconic Ballon d’Or, which was shelved for 2020 due to the ongoing global situation, all eyes turned to FIFA’s equivalent plaque that was inaugurated in 2016.

