Roberta Metsola confirmed as Malta’s first European Parliament vice-president

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Roberta Metsola has been confirmed as Malta’s first European Parliament vice-president.

European President David Sassoli confirmed her election instead of former MEP Mairead McGuinness, who became European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union.

In her first reaction, Metsola said she this was a role she would take on with responsibility and “genuine love for my country”.

“No geographic size should limit your potential,” she said.

As First Vice-President in the European Parliament, she will act as Sassoli’s deputy and will represent the European Parliament in international fora.

Metsola thanked all those who supported and believed in her.

Like this: Like Loading...